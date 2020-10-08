DeSoto ISD back to school fair to be held this Saturday

article

The DeSoto school district in southern Dallas County will host its annual “Back to School Fair” this weekend.

On Saturday morning, families will be able to pick up a backpack filled with supplies at the DeSoto High School freshman campus.

The event was pushed back this year because this district has been online-only since the start of the school year.

The need for supplies is also much greater this year because of the pandemic. DeSoto ISD used the extra time to ask local businesses and community partners for more donations.

“Students are needing supplies whether they ware virtual or in person and it is just a wonderful opportunity for donors such as Comerica to just show that support for our students and help them be successful,” said Bridget Nevels with DeSoto ISD.

The Comerica Bank African American Initiative provided around 2,000 virtual and in-person supply kits containing items like headphones with a microphone and dry erase boards with markers, as well as pens, pencils, crayons, scissors and other typical school supplies.

DeSoto ISD students can return to the classrooms on Oct. 19, a week from Monday.