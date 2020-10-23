DeSoto helps residents with suspended driver’s licenses get back on road

article

The city of DeSoto is helping residents with suspended driver’s licenses get back on the road legally.

Occupational licenses will be granted to DeSoto residents who qualify so they can drive to and from work.

Applicants will need to meet with DeSoto Municipal Court Judge Scott Kurth and then appear by video link before Dallas County Justice of the Peace Sasha Moreno.

Judge Kurth says he sees far too many cases in his court where people who are unable to pay their traffic fines are also unable to earn income because they can't drive.

“As a result, we have this cyclical catastrophe in our citizens' lives, particularly in DeSoto, from our residents and it needs to stop,” Scurth said.

DeSoto councilwoman Candice Quarles, who organized the campaign, hopes it will expand to other parts of Dallas County.