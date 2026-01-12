DeSoto Eagles to celebrate state football championship with parade on Jan. 24

article

DeSoto will host a championship parade on Saturday, Jan. 24, at 12:30 p.m. to celebrate the Eagles' third state football title in four years. The parade begins at Amber Terrace Elementary and concludes at the DeSoto High School gymnasium, following the team's 55-27 victory over Sheldon C.E. King in December. The win caps a historic season for Coach Claude Mathis, who led the team to 13 wins and a dominant playoff run after an 0-2 start.



Championship parade celebration details

What we know:

DeSoto football fans are expected to wear green and gold to celebrate the nationally ranked Eagles celebrate their third championship in four years at the 6A Division II level.

The Eagles previously won back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023 by a combined 85 points. On Dec. 20, 2025, the DeSoto Eagles defeated the Sheldon C.E. King Panthers 55-27 at AT&T Stadium.

City officials stated in a social media post that the parade is set to begin at 12:30 p.m. starting at Amber Terrace Elementary School, then traveling north on to Eagle Dr before heading west on Eagle Dr. The parade will finish at Chris Dyer Gymnasium at DeSoto High School.

The Claude Mathis Era

The backstory:

DeSoto head football coach Claude Mathis recently stepped down from his dual role as head football coach and DeSoto ISD Athletic Director. In a news release prior to the season, Mathis understood the scope, responsibility, and strategic demands of the Athletic Director role and initiated the proposal to separate the positions, allowing the district to appoint an administrator whose sole focus was to manage the financial operations, compliance, facilities, and strategic planning for DeSoto ISD athletics.

"DeSoto is a special place, and I want to give every ounce of my focus and energy to continuing the tradition of excellence we’ve built in our football program. By transitioning the day-to-day oversight of the district’s athletic programs to a dedicated administrator, we create space for specialized leadership that benefits every sport, every student-athlete, and every campus," said Coach Mathis.

A resilient road to victory

Dig deeper:

The decision seemed to pay off as the DeSoto team looks to celebrate another historic season.

Despite opening the season 0-2, after losses to Creekside High School and North Crowley High School, the first two games were the only time DeSoto’s offense scored less than 30 points on the season.

From a rough start, DeSoto went on to score 40+ games in 13 of the remaining 14 games, including an average of 58.5 points per game in their six UIL playoff games.

The team finished with a 13-3 record en route to the school's fourth state championship in 10 years.