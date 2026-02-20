Dallas Weather: Cold front to hit North Texas this weekend

The Brief A cold front is moving into North Texas, replacing recent 70-degree highs with cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s through the weekend. Sunday will be the coldest day, with morning lows dropping into the mid-to-upper 30s. Fire threats will increase Saturday due to strong northwest winds, while rain chances remain low and limited to areas east of Dallas-Fort Worth.



Winter isn’t over yet. Colder air is in the forecast for North Texas this weekend.

Friday Forecast

On Friday, increasing clouds and northeast winds will usher in much cooler air.

"The upper 70s we had, those are gone. Sayonara!" said FOX 4 Weather Meteorologist Ali Turiano. "At least for a few days, we’ve got these cooler temperatures hanging through the weekend. The mornings are kinda cold, the afternoons cool but comfortable."

Temperatures on Friday will top out in the upper 50s to low 60s by the afternoon.

Weekend Forecast

The next cold front early Saturday morning reinforces the cooler conditions through the weekend.

At best, there is a low rain chance for areas east and southeast of Dallas-Fort Worth as the front is moving in.

Behind the front, expect strong northwest winds to increase the fire threat.

Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday.

The coolest temperatures will be on Sunday, with morning lows in the mid to upper 30s and afternoon highs in the upper 50s.

7-Day Forecast

North Texas will quickly warm up heading through next week.

Temperatures will be back closer to 70 by Tuesday and closer to 80 by Wednesday.