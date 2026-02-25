Dallas police arrest "documented gang member" for aggravated robbery

article

The Brief 19-year-old Marsavion McCollister was arrested by Dallas police and charged with aggravated robbery. On Jan. 21, McCollister arranged to meet four victims to take photos before pulling out a gun and taking their belongings. Officers recovered multiple firearms, drugs and other items during McCollister's arrest.



Last week, Dallas police arrested a man they call a "documented gang member" on robbery charges.

"Documented gang member" arrested

What we know:

19-year-old Marsavion McCollister was arrested by Dallas police on Feb. 19. DPD called McCollister a "documented gang member" who founded the Channel4 street gang. He is also allegedly a member of the Best For Less street gang.

Authorities say McCollister arranged to meet four people at an apartment complex to take photos with McCollister. During the interaction, McCollister pulled out a gun and took the victims’ belongings.



Detectives from the Dallas Police Department Gang Unit located McCollister in the 8500 block of E R L Thornton Freeway on Feb. 19 and arrested him. He was charged with four counts of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony.

Officers recovered two firearms, one of which had no serial number, .9 grams of cocaine, two cell phones and a digital scale inside the location where McCollister was found.

What they're saying:

"The arrest of this gang member for this violent offense is a great example of the investigation and follow-through by our Gang Unit," said Chief Daniel Comeaux. "Our Gang Unit detectives and enforcement officers work together to investigate offenses with a criminal gang nexus. This kind of behavior is not tolerated in Dallas, and we will continue to proactively target criminal gangs to keep everybody safe."