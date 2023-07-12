DeSoto deadly hit-and-run suspect still on the loose

DeSoto Police are asking for help tracking down a driver who hit and killed a man walking on I-35 Tuesday morning.

At about 4 a.m., DeSoto officers were called by someone who saw the man's body laying on the ground on the I-35 exit ramp to Wintergreen Road.

Investigators believe a black 2007-2009 Lexus ES350 sedan hit the man.

The vehicle then fled south on the highway without rendering aid or calling police.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

DeSoto PD asks anyone with information to give them a call.