DeSoto church to host 'second chance' job fair

For the second time, a DeSoto church is hosting a job fair to help people find employment and to get their lives back on the right track.

The job fair not only presents folks with opportunities but also gives them resources so that they might have a second chance.

John Stewart prepares meals for kids in a local daycare, but he hopes to prepare a better future for himself at the Community Missionary Baptist Church Second Chance Job Fair.

"I've had some bad areas in my life too, and it will help potentially a lot of younger guys or anyone with a felony you know get a job if they want to," he said.

"We're offering them a second chance," said Deacon Stephen Jackson with the church. "There will be employers here tomorrow. There will be vendors here tomorrow and resources. So the hope is that we can get them over that hump and get them back gainfully employed."

Resources that include clothes for women as well as men so people can dress to impress before meeting potential employers.

Charisse Car is ready to help folks find the look for them.

"We are going to be overrun with individuals coming to get outfits for their interview with potential jobs," she said.

"This is where the resume writing will take place. We have a staff of volunteers that will be manning this place tomorrow doing the resume writing," Jackson said.

Removing old obstacles to a new opportunity.

"We have judges coming. We have attorneys coming that will help those with checkered pasts no or understand if what they did is expungable," Jackson said. "If it is, we'll help them on the spot."

Stewart hopes this job fair will be for him what everyone somehow needs at some point in life: a second chance

"Every day is one day at a time," he said. "So I'm looking forward to furthering my future."

Organizers are expecting more than 600 people.

The job fair happens Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church in DeSoto.

LINK: https://www.2ndchancecmbc.org/



