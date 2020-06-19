DeSoto businesses given boxes of face masks

article

One city in Dallas County is ready for the ordinance requiring people to wear masks in businesses.

The DeSoto Chamber of Commerce has been giving away free masks.

Small businesses were given as many as three boxes and larger businesses could ask for more.

It was a drive-thru giveaway with volunteers loading the boxes into vehicles.

“We want to encourage companies to open up but we also want to encourage customer confidence as they open up. For customers to go to restaurants and businesses to know that we’re taking precautions we need to keep you safe,” said Kenneth Govan with the chamber.

The DeSoto Chamber of Commerce distributed more than 15,000 masks over about three hours.

