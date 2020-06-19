Masks now required in Dallas County businesses

article

People in Dallas County are now required to wear a mask when going into businesses.

Dallas County Commissioners voted 3-2 Friday morning in favor of an ordinance that says businesses must require customers and workers to wear face coverings. Those that don't comply can face a $500 fine.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott won't allow local governments to mandate masks for residents but apparently he is okay with requiring businesses to enforce the order. They can refuse service to anyone who isn't wearing one.

Some businesses told commissioners they would put the policy into place even if it did not pass. Companies like Walmart and Central Market have said they will comply with any local order.

"Most businesses want a requirement that will make customers wear that mask. All the costumers wear that maks which protects their employees," County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

At Hair Center Beauty Supply, a sign at the door says: “No mask. No enter.”

“When they come in without a mask, they are risking other people get COVID-19, and they're risking our health too and our family’s health,” said Kaydi Chirinoi with the beauty supply store.

But the National Federation of Independent Business doesn't like it. The organization argues it puts an unfair burden on business owners and maybe hurt already ailing profits and open the door to litigation.

The new ordinance goes into effect immediately and will last through early August. Businesses have a five-day grace period to get things going.