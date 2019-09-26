DeSoto 7th grader recovering after suffering concussion during football game

A 12-year-old football DeSoto football player, who was the subject of a story about concussion prevention last year, suffered a concussion during a game this week.

Tyren Polley was just released from the hospital on Wednesday. He won't be able to go back to school until next week.

Tyren and his mother participated in a FOX 4 story in 2018 when he played for a Pop Warner youth football team. They had participated in a program called Crash Course, an educational tool about concussions in sports.

Tyren Polley was playing football in Desoto Tuesday night when he collided head-on with another player. He suffered a concussion, and he’s out of school until at least next week.

Tyren, who’s 12 years old and in 7th grade, has been playing football since he was 4 years old. His team, William H. Byrd Middle, was playing Desoto West Middle at Meadow Creek Park in Desoto on Tuesday.

A player for Desoto West dropped the ball. Tyren dove for it. He and an opposing player collided head-to-head.

“I blacked out for a little bit and my head started hurting. I heard everyone yelling,” Tyren said.

Last year, Tyren and his mother, Kawana Weeks, participated in concussion training when he played for a Pop Warner youth football team.

The program is called Crash Course. It’s designed to teach kids and parents what to do after taking a hard hit, along with how to recognize a concussion and how to react when it happens.

“I thought it was just a regular hit, it wasn't loud,” Weeks recalled.

Despite taking the course, Weeks said that in the heat of the moment, she didn’t think about the training right away. Once she knew something was wrong, she called 911.

Thankfully, a team trainer was also at the game to help until paramedics arrived.

“It was a big deal when my son didn't get up,” Weeks said.

A recent poll conducted this year by the American Academy of Pediatrics found that the majority of respondents supported some sort of age restrictions for tackling in football.

There have also been pushes by non-profit groups, like the Concussion Legacy Foundation, which is pushing to keep kids out of tackle football until they are at least 14 years old.

Weeks is aware of the concern, but still thinks it’s a safe sport for her son.

“It didn't make me say I don't want my son to play football, but it was definitely an eye-opener,” she said.

Tyren has a message for his teammates.

“Use your shoulder instead of your head,” he said. “Don't dive with your head. Try to use your shoulder.”

Tyren’s doctor has him staying out of school until next week. His mother said she’s thankful the school had a trainer on-site at the game.