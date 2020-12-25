Deputy returns fire, kills man who was threatening ex-girlfriend, HCSO says

A Harris County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a man early Friday morning while responding to a domestic call.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. at an apartment complex on Aldine Bender near Sequoia Bend in north Harris County.

The incident started around 10:20 p.m. Thursday, when a deputy responded to a family disturbance / terroristic threat call at the apartment complex.

According to Lt. Robert Minchew, a man was threatening his ex-girlfriend including threatening to shoot up the apartment unit. But when the deputy arrived, the suspect was no longer at the scene.

The suspect had an extensive history of family violence over the last few years, according to Lt. Minchew. He also had an open warrant for harassing his ex-girlfriend.

Then a second call from the same location at around 4:30 a.m. Friday, and the same deputy responded to the scene.

When the deputy walked up to the apartment unit, the suspect displayed a firearm. After the deputy told the suspect to drop the weapon, he fired multiple shots toward the deputy.

The deputy then fired back at the suspect in the breezeway of the apartment complex.

HCSO homicide unit, internal affairs unit, crime scene unit, Harris County District Attorney's Office, and Harris County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct investigations.

The deputy wore a body camera, but homicide investigators had not viewed it yet.