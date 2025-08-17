Denton chef dies in Friday crash, 22-year-old facing intoxication manslaughter charges

The Brief A Denton chef, identified as 58-year-old Rossana Cacal, was killed in a crash on Friday night. The driver of the second vehicle, 22-year-old Noah Kendrick, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.



A Denton chef died in a Friday night crash, and the driver of another vehicle, according to Denton Police, was arrested and charged with intoxication manslaughter.

Denton Chef Dies in Crash

What we know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim as 58-year-old Rossana Cacal, a chef at The Chestnut Tree restaurant in Denton. Cacal was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck while turning at the intersection of West Windsor Drive and Northway.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday. An investigation, police say found that the vehicle Cacal was in failed to yield the right of way while turning onto Northway. Another vehicle, driven by 22-year-old Noah Kendrick, crashed into the passenger side of the vehicle Cacal was in. Cacal was sitting in the passenger seat.

Noah Kendrick, 22 (Source: Denton County Jail)

All three occupants of the vehicles were taken to the hospital, where Cacal was pronounced dead at 10:56 p.m.

Kendrick was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle. Kendrick was treated and released from the hospital. He was then booked into the City of Denton Jail and is being held on a $62,500 bond.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ 58-year-old Rossana Cacal (Source: Maria Figueroa)

The driver of Cacal's vehicle was also injured but later released from the hospital.