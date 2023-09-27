Expand / Collapse search

Denton student earns perfect score on ACT exam

Denton
Phoebe Richter achieved something fewer than 1% of her peers have been able to do. She got a perfect score on her ACT exam.

DENTON, Texas - A Denton High School senior recently received a perfect score on her ACT exam.

Phoebe Richter achieved the rare feat on the test that covers English, mathematics, reading and science.

It’s something only .33% of more than $1.6 million students who took the ACT last year accomplished.

"This is something that will impact me for the rest of my life," she said. "I want to go to class because I know I am going to learn something and have fun. The teachers and students at this school are all welcoming, and it makes me happy to be here."

Richter stays very busy at Denton High. 

She plays the cello in the orchestra and helped start a math club on campus.

Her teachers said despite her impressive resume, she’s very down to Earth and humble about her accomplishments.