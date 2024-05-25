Denton shooting: 1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at apartment complex

article

Denton police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that killed one man and injured another.

Police were called to the apartment on W. Windsor Drive around midnight on Saturday after people in the area heard gunshots.

911 callers told police that the people involved were in a pickup truck that was driven to a nearby field.

Officers found two men inside the truck who had been shot.

The passenger was pronounced dead. The driver was taken to the hospital with a gun shot wound to the leg.

Denton police say the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call police.