Denton PD: 2 women were planning to sell fentanyl in DFW

Denton
FOX 4
DENTON, Texas - Police arrested two women who were allegedly planning to sell fentanyl-laced pills throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The Denton Police Department said narcotics officers began investigating 20-year-old Maya Dharamsi in early August. They suspected she was selling drugs in Denton, Collin, and Dallas counties.

On Tuesday, they got a warrant for her arrest and a warrant to search her home in Richardson.

Task force officers pulled her over that evening and found about 600 fentanyl-laced pills in her car. They also found other drugs and a handgun in the vehicle.

Police said Dharamsi admitted the drugs found in her car and later in her home belonged to her.

She’s now facing multiple charges for drug possession with the intent to distribute.

Dharamsi’s passenger, 21-year-old Sara St. Hilaire, was also arrested on drug charges.

Both women are being held in the Denton County jail.