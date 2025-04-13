Denton Police search for suspect after hit-and-run with 2 pedestrians

article

The Denton Police Department is hoping the public can help identify the driver of a vehicle who didn't stop after striking two pedestrians early Saturday morning.

2 female pedestrians injured

What we know:

Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive, a residential street near N. Bonnie Brae Street and W. University Drive.

Witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan crashed into the two female pedestrians and did not stop.

The vehicle was last seen driving north on N. Bonnie Brae Street. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital. One woman has life-threatening injuries while the second woman’s injuries were minor.

Traffic investigators have tentatively identified the suspect vehicle as a dark 2014-2015 Kia Optima. The vehicle has a missing or damaged front grill and likely has headlight damage.

What we don't know:

The identities of the pedestrians have not been released.

What you can do:

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle should email Michael.Rose@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-8181 and ask to speak with a Traffic Unit officer.