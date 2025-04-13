Denton Police search for suspect after hit-and-run with 2 pedestrians
DENTON, Texas - The Denton Police Department is hoping the public can help identify the driver of a vehicle who didn't stop after striking two pedestrians early Saturday morning.
2 female pedestrians injured
What we know:
Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the 2300 block of Carril Al Lago Drive, a residential street near N. Bonnie Brae Street and W. University Drive.
Witnesses told police that a dark-colored sedan crashed into the two female pedestrians and did not stop.
The vehicle was last seen driving north on N. Bonnie Brae Street. Both pedestrians were taken to a hospital. One woman has life-threatening injuries while the second woman’s injuries were minor.
Traffic investigators have tentatively identified the suspect vehicle as a dark 2014-2015 Kia Optima. The vehicle has a missing or damaged front grill and likely has headlight damage.
What we don't know:
The identities of the pedestrians have not been released.
What you can do:
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle should email Michael.Rose@cityofdenton.com or call 940-349-8181 and ask to speak with a Traffic Unit officer.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Denton Police Department.