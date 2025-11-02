Armed man killed in Denton officer-involved shooting

The Brief An armed man was killed in an officer-involved shooting with Denton police early Sunday morning after he allegedly fired at responding officers. The incident happened shortly before 4 a.m. in the 1300 block of Oxford Lane after a 911 call about a man shooting at unoccupied cars. No officers or residents were injured; the four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers investigate the criminal aspects.



The Texas Rangers are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened early Sunday morning that resulted in the death of an armed man after he allegedly fired a weapon at responding Denton police officers.

Denton Officer-Involved Shooting

What we know:

The shooting involved four Denton police officers and occurred in the 1300 block of Oxford Lane shortly before 4 a.m.

At 3:55 a.m., Denton Public Safety Communications received a 911 call reporting an adult male suspect shooting at unoccupied vehicles in the neighborhood.

According to a police spokesperson at a Sunday news conference, the suspect fired his weapon as officers arrived on the scene.

Officers established a perimeter and attempted to communicate with the man. When the suspect "failed to comply with officer commands and began firing his weapon toward our officers," the officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

Officers immediately administered first aid, but the man was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No officers or other residents were injured during the incident.

The police spokesperson noted that a preliminary review of the officers' use of deadly force suggests it appears to be within departmental policy, though the investigation remains in its early stages.

The four officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the Denton Police Internal Affairs division conducts its separate administrative investigation.

What we don't know:

The Medical Examiner's Office will release the suspect's identity pending family notification.

The Texas Rangers are investigating the shooting.