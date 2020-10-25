Denton police investigating shooting that killed 1 and injured another

article

A homicide investigation is underway in Denton after police said one person was fatally shot and another person was shot in the leg.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday, in the 100 block of Duchess Dr.

Officers found a victim nearby who had been shot in the leg.

Police were then told about a possible second victim at a local hospital who had been shot in the stomach.

While officers were investigating, they were told that the victim found at the hospital had died from their injuries.

The shooting is being investigating as a homicide, and police are working to find out what led to the shooting.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Hunter Gay at 940-349-7793.