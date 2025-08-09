Denton police investigate fatal downtown shooting

article

The Brief A person was shot and killed in downtown Denton Saturday afternoon after a disturbance. The victim was taken to the hospital where they later died. The suspected shooter remained on the scene and is cooperating with police.



Denton police are looking into a shooting that left a man dead downtown Saturday afternoon.

Denton fatal shooting

What we know:

Denton Police Department officers responded to reports from around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Hickory Street of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they say they found that a disturbance had happened in the downtown square between who they called a male patron and a homeless person just before the shooting.

The person they referred to as the subject remained on the scene to speak with police. The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries.

What we don't know:

The department's release does not clarify which party shot the other.

The identities of the shooter and victim were not released.

What's next:

The investigation is active and ongoing.