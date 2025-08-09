Denton police investigate fatal downtown shooting
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are looking into a shooting that left a man dead downtown Saturday afternoon.
What we know:
Denton Police Department officers responded to reports from around 12:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Hickory Street of a shooting.
Upon arrival, they say they found that a disturbance had happened in the downtown square between who they called a male patron and a homeless person just before the shooting.
The person they referred to as the subject remained on the scene to speak with police. The victim of the shooting was taken to a hospital, where they died of their injuries.
What we don't know:
The department's release does not clarify which party shot the other.
The identities of the shooter and victim were not released.
What's next:
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Denton Police Department.