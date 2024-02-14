Denton police chief resigns after 16 months on the job

The City of Denton says its police chief has resigned less than a year and a half after he took the job.

Chief Doug Shoemaker announced the decision on Tuesday.

Doug Shoemaker

He will use person leave until March 2, which will be his last official day.

Shoemaker came to Denton from Grand Junction, Colorado in Oct. 2022.

"We are appreciative of his 16 months of service and wish him the best during the transition," the city said in a statement to FOX 4.

The city did not say why he is resigning.

Deputy Chief Bryan Cose will serve as Denton's interim police chief, effective immediately.