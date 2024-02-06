UNT president Neal Smatresk to resign

The president of the University of North Texas is resigning after 10 years on the job.

Neal Smatresk announced his resignation to the student body on Tuesday.

Smatresk says he decided it's time to begin a new chapter in his life, to focus on what he loves most - teaching and mentoring students.

He added he is thankful for his time as the university president for the past decade.

Smatresk served as UNT president since Feb. 2014.

"When I first took on this role, I knew we had the potential to achieve great things, and because of the dedication, passion and hard work of our faculty and staff, we have flourished in ways that are nothing short of remarkable," he wrote to the faculty and staff at UNT.

His last day will be August 1, 2024.

The school has not announced any plans for finding his replacement.