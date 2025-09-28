Denton Police arrest 2 on murder charges after fatal parking lot shooting

article

The Brief Denton Police arrested two people on murder charges following a fatal overnight shooting in a parking lot. The incident began as a verbal dispute over right-of-way that escalated into a physical fight and shooting. The victim's name is currently being withheld pending notification of family.



Following a fatal overnight shooting, the Denton Police Department has arrested two individuals on murder charges.

What we know:

A 911 caller reported a fight in a parking lot in the 300 block of W. Eagle Drive at 12:58 a.m. While on the phone with dispatchers, the caller heard gunshots fired.

As officers arrived, they located and rendered aid to an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses reported that two suspects had fled in a vehicle which officers stopped in the 1400 block of W. University Drive.

A man, later identified as 26-year-old Alfred Jackson Jr., of Pattison, Mississippi, ran from officers during the traffic stop. He was apprehended a short time later and arrested for evading arrest.

Alfred Jackson Jr.

A woman, later identified as 24-year-old Olivia Guster, of Port Gibson, Mississippi, remained with the vehicle and was detained as part of the shooting investigation.

Olivia Guster

Dig deeper:

The investigation determined that Jackson, Guster, the victim, and the victim’s friend were involved in a verbal dispute over a right-of-way issue in the parking lot. Evidence showed the dispute turned into a physical fight when Jackson struck the victim’s friend with a shovel. Guster also assaulted the victim and his friend. Further evidence revealed Jackson shot the victim and pointed the firearm at the victim’s friend before fleeing with Guster, who drove the vehicle from the scene. The victim and his friend did not know the suspects.

Denton police detectives secured arrest warrants for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for Jackson. An arrest warrant for murder was also obtained for Guster. Both were taken to the City of Denton Jail and will be transferred to the Denton County Jail, with bond amounts to be determined.

What's next:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the victim’s name, pending family notification.

What you can do:

This investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Pizana at 940-349-7922.