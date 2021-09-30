Denton PD searching for car that hit woman in wheelchair in weekend hit-and-run

article

Investigators have narrowed down a suspect vehicle that hit a woman in a wheelchair over the weekend in Denton and then drove off.

Police say a woman in a wheelchair was trying to cross Brinker Road and Quail Creek Drive last Saturday around 7:45 p.m. when she was hit by a car that drove off. The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Police say they are now looking for a 2014-2019 white Toyota Corolla with a missing black piece from the right side of the front bumper.

Denton police are asking any repair shops that have recently worked on a matching vehicle to contact them.

Police have a message for the driver: "If you are the driver from this crash and are reading this, Denton PD urges you to do the right thing and turn yourself in."

Anyone with information is urged to contact Denton PD Traffic Investigator Ryan Rigdon at (940) 349-7941.

