Mississippi residents charged after Denton parking lot dispute turns deadly

The Brief Two people from Mississippi are charged with murdering another driver outside a Denton County gas station. Police said Alfred Jackson and Olivia Guster got into an argument with the victim, 24-year-old Fernando Carranza, over who had the right-of-way. Jackson allegedly shot Carranza in the chest and used a shovel to assault Carranza's friend. The suspects and the victims didn't know each other.



Two people from Mississippi are being held in the Denton County jail for murder.

Police said they got into a fight with another driver in a gas station parking lot, and the altercation turned deadly.

Denton Shooting

What's new:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has identified the victim as 24-year-old Fernando Carranza. He died of a gunshot wound to the chest.

The suspects – 26-year-old Alfred Jackson, Jr. of Pattison, Mississippi and 24-year-old Olivia Guster of Port Gibson, Mississippi – are both being held in the Denton County jail on a murder charge.

Jackson is also charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and evading arrest.

Related article

The backstory:

The deadly shooting happened around 1 a.m. Sunday at the QT gas station in the 300 block of Eagle Drive.

Witnesses told police that Jackson and Gibson got into a fight with two other people. The disagreement was over which of their vehicles had the right-of-way. Jackson also accused the victims of parking too close to his vehicle.

Investigators believe verbal sparring prompted Jackson to grab a shovel and hit one of the victims. He later allegedly grabbed a gun and shot Carranza.

Police said Jackson pointed the gun at Carranza’s friend, but that person was not seriously hurt.

Jackson and Guster were stopped by responding officers as they drove along University Drive. Guster surrendered, but Jackson tried to run and was caught, according to police.

Police confirmed the suspects and the victims did not know each other.