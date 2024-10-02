Denton massage business linked to sex trafficking, officials say

article

The Brief State and county investigators caught Tao Spa in Denton allegedly operating without proper massage licenses. The employees there were "dressed provocatively" and reportedly had online ads for sexual services. The business was shut down for six months under an emergency order.



A Denton County massage business has been shut down amid allegations of sex trafficking.

Tao Spa on West University Drive in Denton has been closed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

The agency has issued a six-month emergency closure following an inspection.

The state, along with the sheriff’s department, said neither the establishment nor the employees were licensed for massages.

Employees were also "dressed provocatively," and there was an ATM in the center of the shop.

Featured article

In addition, investigators said they found online posts advertising sexual services.

A Texas law that went into effect last year gives the state licensing department the power to temporarily shut down establishments if law enforcement officials believe the establishment is linked to human trafficking.

TDLR has used the new law to close 10 establishments, but this is the first found to be operating without a license.

Their investigation is ongoing.