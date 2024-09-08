Denton man in wheelchair hit, killed by truck

article

A 79-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed in Denton on Friday night after being hit by a truck.

Eladio Santiago was in the motorized wheelchair on McKinney Avenue near Mack Park when he was hit by a truck shortly before 8:30 p.m.

Santiago was taken to Medical City Denton where he died of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.

Records show the 79-year-old lived on McKinney Avenue.

Denton police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.