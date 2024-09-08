Denton man in wheelchair hit, killed by truck
DENTON, Texas - A 79-year-old man in a wheelchair was killed in Denton on Friday night after being hit by a truck.
Eladio Santiago was in the motorized wheelchair on McKinney Avenue near Mack Park when he was hit by a truck shortly before 8:30 p.m.
Santiago was taken to Medical City Denton where he died of blunt force injuries, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
Records show the 79-year-old lived on McKinney Avenue.
Denton police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Police say the driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.