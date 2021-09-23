Denton man gets prison sentence for threatening lawmakers

article

A man from Denton got a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence after admitting he threatened a former member of the United States Congress.

Guy Zachary Klossner admitted in court that he sent an email threatening to kill Republican Ted Yoho of Florida and his family. Yoho has since left the House.

Federal prosecutors said Klossner used the fake name You’re F. Dead but was found anyway.

"Today’s sentence sends a strong message that EDTX takes seriously any death threats to public officials," said Acting U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei. "In our democracy, there is room for disagreement and even dissent. However, we will not tolerate threats of violence, particularly those made against our elected representatives."

The 33-year-old admitted making similar threats against Republican Congressman Clay Higgins of Louisiana through Facebook and a voicemail.