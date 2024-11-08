Denton man refused to let missing 15-year-old go home, police say
DENTON, Texas - A Denton man was indicted on child sex and human trafficking charges after police said he brought a 15-year-old girl he met online to his apartment and refused to let her leave.
The alleged offense happened in August.
The girl, who had been reported missing in Frisco, contacted loved ones saying she was in Denton with a man she’d met online, and that he was holding her against her will.
She was able to share the address of the apartment in the 1700 block of Oak Street.
Featured
Police in Frisco, Denton, and on the University of North Texas campus worked together to rescue the girl. She was then taken to the hospital for an evaluation.
The suspect, 23-year-old Jordan Hagen, was arrested and booked into the Denton County jail.
Police now believe Hagen met the girl on Chatib, an online chat room, and communicated with her through Session, a messaging app.
Featured
He allegedly picked her up in Frisco and took her to his apartment near the UNT campus.
Hagen was indicted on Thursday on six charges: two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, trafficking of persons, indecency with a child, online solicitation of a minor, and the possession or promotion of lewd visual material.
He remains in jail with a bond amount set at $325,000.