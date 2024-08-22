Denton ISD bus driver’s erratic driving under investigation

article

A Denton ISD bus driver is on leave after reports that the bus was "driving erratically."

The school district sent a letter home to parents about an incident on Tuesday involving Bus 116, which serves Evers Park Elementary.

Police received multiple calls about erratic driving and met up with the bus near the intersection of West Windsor Drive and Crestwood Street.

Officers immediately began investigating the driver and worked to make sure all students got home safely, the district said.

"Please know, the safety of our students is always of the utmost importance, and no students were harmed during today’s incident," Denton ISD said in its letter to parents.

Featured article

The driver is on administrative leave while the school district and police investigate.

They are reportedly reviewing video from the bus camera.

Denton ISD would not elaborate on the driver’s actions, calling it an employee personnel matter.