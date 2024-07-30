Expand / Collapse search

Woman fatally stabbed, strangled in Denton, report says

Published  July 30, 2024 11:47am CDT
Denton
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are investigating a brutal homicide that left a 20-year-old woman dead.

It happened last Tuesday night at a home in the 3700 block of Holland Lane, which is on the east side of the city.

Officers found 20-year-old Dylan Gurley with traumatic injuries.

Despite life-saving efforts, she died at the hospital, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Gurley died from blunt and sharp force injuries with strangulation.

Police have not yet arrested a suspect but said they don’t believe there is an active threat to the public.

Anyone with information about crime is asked to contact Det. Jasmine Badiru at 940-349-7977.

Anonymous tips are also welcome through Denton County Crime Stoppers at www.dentoncountycrimestoppers.com.