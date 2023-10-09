Denton police looking for tractor-trailer in deadly hit-and-run
DENTON, Texas - Denton police are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.
At 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 officers were called to the northbound I-35 service road at W. University Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a truck.
The pedestrian, who was later identified 60-year-old Christopher Yarmie, was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.
(Source: Denton Police)
Investigators a dark-colored Peterbilt truck cab with a livestock trailer attached hit Yarmie and kept driving. Surveillance video from the area spotted the vehicle.
Denton PD also released a photo of a similar tractor-trailer.
Example of a similar tractor-trailer (Source: Denton Police)
Anyone with information is asked to call police.