Denton police looking for tractor-trailer in deadly hit-and-run

Denton police are asking for the public's help in finding a tractor-trailer involved in a deadly hit-and-run last month.

At 10:19 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24 officers were called to the northbound I-35 service road at W. University Drive after a pedestrian was hit by a truck.

The pedestrian, who was later identified 60-year-old Christopher Yarmie, was pronounced dead at the hospital later that night.

(Source: Denton Police)

Investigators a dark-colored Peterbilt truck cab with a livestock trailer attached hit Yarmie and kept driving. Surveillance video from the area spotted the vehicle.

Denton PD also released a photo of a similar tractor-trailer.

Example of a similar tractor-trailer (Source: Denton Police)

Anyone with information is asked to call police.