Accused drug dealer charged with murder in Denton fentanyl overdose

article

A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder following an investigation into a fatal overdose.

On January 21, Denton police found 26-year-old Dylan King dead.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled that King's death was caused by a combination of cocaine and fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators say that King received the drugs from his co-worker, Pedro Martinez.

Martinez, who was being held in the Denton County Jail on other charges, allegedly admitted to detectives that he sold King the drugs and knew that they contained fentanyl.

On Tuesday, detectives obtained a murder warrant for Martinez.

Featured article

It is the fifth fentanyl murder charge in Denton since a new Texas law went into effect on September 1, 2023, that makes it possible to charge drug dealers with murder in deadly fentanyl overdoses.