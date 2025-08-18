Denton family mourns beloved chef killed in suspected drunk driving crash

The Brief A 22-year-old driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge after a Friday night crash in Denton. The crash killed Rossana Cacal, a well-known local chef, and injured her husband. The suspect, Noah Kendrick, has been released from jail after posting a $62,500 bond.



A 22-year- old driver is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge for a deadly crash in Denton.

Rossana Cacal's daughter told FOX 4 that her parents were almost at their house when the crash happened.

The Cacal family is upset to learn the driver who hit them was allegedly intoxicated, but her daughter says Cacal would want them to move forward with kindness, not anger.

What they're saying:

Francesca Cacal says her parents were on their way home from a family birthday party on Friday night.

Francesca Cacal

"This was supposed to be a time of celebration, and it just turned the whole other way," said Francesca.

"They came down so quickly, there was no way. I think my dad could have known how quickly that car was coming down that street."

As the couple was turning onto their street Northway, Denton police say a suspected drunk driver hit them.

Rossana Cacal, who was in the passenger seat, died at the hospital. Francesca says her dad is still in the hospital recovering.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Francesca Cacal (Left) & Rosanna Cacal (Right)

"All my dad was saying was just check on your mom, check on your mom," said Francesca.

"She was just so warm and so radiant, and it’s gone now."

What we know:

Denton police arrested 22-year-old Noah Kendrick and charged him with intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault.

It's been difficult for the Cacal family to learn that Kendrick was allegedly driving drunk at the time.

"There is anger, there is resentment, there is. Why?" Francesca asked. "Your one stupid decision cost this entire community a beautiful person."

Local perspective:

Rossana Cacal was a talented chef, well-known in the Denton community for her Italian roots and recipes. She was also a beloved baker who created works of art in the form of cake.

"That’s how she showed the world love, was through food and through baking," said Francesca.

As quickly as those thoughts came, Francesca remembered that her mom would want them all to move forward with kindness, just like she did.

"Seeing how her light has spread is helping me with it. There’s traces of it everywhere, and it makes me want to be that person who’s not leaving dark spots, who's always leaving spots of light, spots of happiness, spots of joy," she said.

Francesca plans to do this while living out one of her mom's last messages to the family, which was, always follow your passions and don't wait to do things.

"Make the time. If you don’t make it now, you might not get to make it later."

What's next:

Francesca says the family hopes her dad can come home from the hospital later this week.

Kendrick's bond was set at $62,500.

Records show he bonded out of jail on Saturday.