Denton County residents clearing debris from two major severe weather events

People in some areas are cleaning up debris from two severe weather events.

Denton County saw tornado damage on Saturday night and wind damage Tuesday morning.

The severe storm that moved through Tuesday morning added to the cleanup from Saturday’s tornado outbreak in Cooke and Denton counties.

One EF-3 twister cut a path from Valley View to Pilot Point, killing seven people, injuring dozens and leaving behind damage, debris, and strife.

Now, people are taking the time to donate, volunteer and help out where they can. Efforts in Denton County range from major remediation to storm debris cleanup.

The charitable group, Disaster Aid USA, is pairing volunteers and Denton County property owners with storm damage that surpasses what they themselves can handle alone.

"You can only do so much," said homeowner Garry Hollar. "I try to stay in shape. Still, you’re up there, cutting off limbs, dragging stuff in front."

"I think about my parents at their age and having something like this happen," said volunteer Brad Kiesling. "They don’t live down here, but having something like this happen, just to know there’d be people that could help them out with their house and all that, it’s what moves me."

Meantime, a Denton County Office of Emergency Management hub is set up at the Pilot Point City Hall, where people have dropped off supplies to aid volunteers and donated money, time and effort.

The county wants people who are inundated with storm damage and need help with it to contact their emergency management department.