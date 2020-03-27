Denton County reports 54 new cases of COVID-19, bringing total to 137

Denton County health officials announced 54 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total countywide to 137.

The Denton County Public Health Department says 31 of those cases come from the Denton State Supported Living Center. Two staff members also tested positive, but they were not included in the Denton County total since they live in a different county.

“Community spread is being seen throughout Denton County now and we continue to stress the importance of physical distancing,” stated DCPH Director Dr. Matt Richardson. “With incubation and transmission timelines, we still expect to see cases continue to rise while community members stay home; however, we hope those numbers begin to flatten within the coming weeks.”

Since the living center houses many people with underlying health conditions, county officials and advocates are asking Gov. Greg Abbot to create a temporary hospital.

FOX 4 received a statement from the state facility Thursday evening, explaining that if a resident is hospitalized, they will only come back to the center when they are well enough to be discharged.

And in order to stop the spread, residents recovering from COVID-19 will be placed in dedicated homes.

The Denton County stay-at-home order has been extended until March 31.