Denton County reports 1st flu-related death of the season

Denton County Public Health has reported the county’s first flu-related death of the 2019-20 season.

The person who died was an adult, but no further details were released about their identity.

County health officials said flu activity remains high in Denton County, and they asking everyone to get their flu shot.

The Dallas County health department is working to determine if a 10-year-old Coppell boy died from the flu, after already reporting three flu-related deaths.

In Tarrant County, they have already reported two pediatric flu deaths this season.