Coppell 10-year-old dies after contracting the flu

The Dallas County health department is working to determine if a 10-year-old Coppell boy died from the flu.

Jaxon Campbell died this past Friday. He was a fifth-grade student at Austin Elementary School.

The school district released a statement saying that while Jaxon had the flu, it has not yet been determined if that caused his death.

Coppell ISD described him as a fun-loving, outgoing boy who was known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile.

He was also known as a hard-working youth football and basketball player.

The school district is planning to have extra counselors on hand for when students and staff return from their winter break.