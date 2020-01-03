Coppell 10-year-old dies after contracting the flu
COPPELL, Texas - The Dallas County health department is working to determine if a 10-year-old Coppell boy died from the flu.
Jaxon Campbell died this past Friday. He was a fifth-grade student at Austin Elementary School.
The school district released a statement saying that while Jaxon had the flu, it has not yet been determined if that caused his death.
Coppell ISD described him as a fun-loving, outgoing boy who was known for his kindness, energy and sweet smile.
He was also known as a hard-working youth football and basketball player.
The school district is planning to have extra counselors on hand for when students and staff return from their winter break.