North Texas mom accused of stabs husband and 2 young children

The Brief A 37-year-old Northlake woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing her husband and two young children at their home early Tuesday morning. The husband suffered head injuries, and the 3-year-old and 10-month-old children sustained chest wounds; all three were hospitalized. The motive behind the stabbings remains unknown.



A woman in the Denton County town of Northlake is facing charges after allegedly stabbing her husband and two young children.

What we know:

Northlake police said they got a call around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday from a man who said his wife had stabbed him at their home in the 1200 block of Daylily Drive.

Officers got there minutes later and detained 37-year-old Holly Flores.

Her 34-year-old husband was taken to the hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening stabbing wound on his head.

First responders also found a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old baby boy in the home with stab wounds to the chest. They were also taken to a hospital.

What they're saying:

During a news conference on Tuesday morning, Northlake Police Chief Robert Crawford called the case heartbreaking.

"Very, very heartbreaking when we have to respond to a traumatic event such as this," he said. "Just prayers for the family and for our officers as well. You know, most people don't see tragedies like this in a lifetime. We see it several times through our career and, after a while, that weighs on you. But yeah, if the community can just pray, pray for us and pray for the family that this has happened to."

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What we don't know:

It's not yet clear how serious the children's injuries are. They remain hospitalized with family members by their sides, according to the chief.

"I don't believe they're life-threatening. They're still in hospital for observation, but I believe they are going to be okay," Crawford said.

Chief Crawford said his officers had visited the family's home five times since March because of welfare concerns. However, he didn't want to discuss those concerns because of the ongoing investigation.

"I don't want to say anything out of context right now, so some of that information will probably come out later," he said.

Police are also still working to determine a motive for the stabbings. Crawford said Flores didn't really say much to the officers who arrested her.

"She's more just in a, um, a stare, just not really saying a whole lot," he said.

What's next:

Flores was taken to the hospital for observation and to be treated for minor injuries. She was then booked into the Denton County jail.

She’s facing preliminary charges of attempted capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.