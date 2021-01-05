Denton County awaits more COVID-19 vaccines from state

The Denton County Public Health Office is working through questions over its COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

The county office is not scheduled to receive any doses from this week's state allocation. So far, Denton County Public Health has received only 1,100 doses and all but 20 of those doses have been used.

The county has no control over how many doses hospitals and private care providers receive. But the health director says he is obligated to notify the public when he gets that information.

"That's going to create, um, some mayhem on the providers' side. I don't know that local doctor's offices are geared up to take that kind of call intensity," said Matt Richardson, Denton County Public Health Director.

Denton County suspended its online vaccine registration until the county receives enough stock to offer another clinic.

