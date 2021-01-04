Tarrant County continues mass COVID-19 vaccination effort as Dallas County waits for more doses

Dallas County officials say it will be at least another week before a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign can begin like the one that continued on Monday in Tarrant County.

There were long lines at a site in Fort Worth as the health department administered the COVID-19 Moderna vaccine. It wasn’t only for first responders and health care workers, but also by appointment for people in group 1B -- those 65-plus and others with underlying health issues.

"It was much better than I thought it would be. It’s been a little over two hours and everything is so organized," said Nancy Quirk.

People who registered and were notified to be vaccinated waited patiently for the first dose. Officials said they were processing about 160 people an hour.

The Tarrant County Health Department is armed with ample vaccine.

"We have no plans to shut down. In fact, we're looking for opportunities to expand to other locations and open up more sites," said Erin Beasley, Immunization Division Manager, Tarrant County Public Health.

But the Dallas County Health Department is out after getting 1,200 doses December 23 and none since.

"I did point that out and encouraged them to get us more shots, but they didn’t have an explanation as to why they were doing that," said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins.

He asked State Health Commissioner John Hellerstedt on Sunday when more vaccine would arrive in Dallas County and how much.

"They have said that they would send us not today, but next Monday, 2,000 shots a day for us to send out. Now for this week, they're still telling us they are only going to send us 1,200 shots," Jenkins said.

Those 1,200 will mostly go to healthcare workers in the county, officials said.

About 38,000 people have registered to get shots in the arm on Dallas County’s website. People eligible to sign up include those 65-plus or with other health issues. They'll have to wait until at least next week.

"Other counties have gotten more doses through their Health And Human Services departments. I’m not sure that when you balance it out with Parkland, all of our hospitals and all of our doctor’s offices that we have gotten less than is appropriate. But I have no way of knowing," Jenkins said.

"We're at the mercy of the, we all are, you are, at the mercy of the State of Texas to get those doses out because the only way you can get vaccine as a doctor or a local government is currently through the state."

If Dallas County gets its 2,000 doses a day next week and that continues going forward, Jenkins feels they'll catch up pretty quickly with those waiting for the COVID-19 vaccine.

