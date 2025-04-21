Denton Co. Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell injured, husband dies in stabbing

article

The Brief Denton County Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell and her husband, Fred, were stabbed early Monday morning. Bobbie Mitchell is currently in the hospital, and Fred died from his injuries. The couple's grandson has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault.



The Lewisville Police Department is investigating a double stabbing that injured Denton County Commissioner Pct. 3 Bobbie Mitchell and killed her husband, Fred, early Monday morning.

Denton County Commissioner, husband stabbed

What we know:

According to police, officers were called to the 1000 block of Springwood Drive just before 4 a.m. for a report of an assault.

When they arrived, they found Commissioner Mitchell and her husband had both been stabbed.

Police say the suspect, a family member of the victims, was still there and was immediately taken into custody.

Both Commissioner Mitchell and her husband were taken to the hospital. Commissioner Mitchell is in the hospital and listed as being stable, but her condition is unknown. Her husband, Fred, died at the hospital just after 5 a.m.

What they're saying:

According to Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore at 8:50 a.m., Commissioner Mitchell is out of surgery and is expected to fully recover.

Denton County Judge Andy Eads posted on social media just before 9 a.m. saying, "My dear friend, colleague and mentor Precinct 3 Commissioner Bobbie J. Mitchell has suffered a huge tragedy this morning. I ask that you keep her and her family in your prayers as she recovers. Her beloved husband, Fred Mitchell, a longtime friend, will be greatly missed. Please honor their privacy as the family navigates this horrible tragedy."

Representative Jared Patterson said, "Please join Leslie and me in prayer for Denton County’s most beloved public servant, Commissioner Bobbie Mitchell, as she attempts to recover from this attack while mourning the death of her husband, Fred."

Suspect Arrested

Mitchell Blake Reinacher, 23 (Source: Lewisville Jail)

The suspect, 23-year-old Mitchell Blake Reinacher, the grandson of the victims, has been booked into the Lewisville jail and is charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The investigation continues as police work to determine what led to the attack.

Who is Bobbie Mitchell?

Bobbie Mitchell currently serves the Lewisville area and is a prominent public servant, according to Lewisville Police. She is a former Lewisville City Council member and was the city’s first Black mayor, elected in 1993. She held the office until her resignation in January 2000 to run for her current county position.

According to Denton County, Commissioner Mitchell has lived in Lewisville since 1971. She and her husband, Fred, have two children and nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.