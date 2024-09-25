Denton church's youth director charged with possession of child porn, indecency with a child

article

The Brief Denton Church Youth Director Craig Stone was arrested on Tuesday. Stone has been charged with the possession of child pornography and indecency with a child. Police say Stone admitted to inappropriately touching one male victim and having naked images of another.



A youth director at a Denton church has been arrested and charged with possession of child pornography and indecency with a child.

63-year-old Craig Stone was arrested and booked into the City of Denton Jail on Tuesday night.

Stone is named as the youth director at Willowwood Church of the Nazarene in an article on the church's website.

On August 28, police say a parent and their child reported Stone was taking part in inappropriate behavior with teenagers.

As detectives went through their investigation, teens told detectives about possible sexual images of children on Stone's computer.

A male teen also told detectives that he had been inappropriately touched by Stone.

Detectives served a search warrant at both the church and Stone's home on Tuesday. Police say Stone admitted to touching the victim and having naked images of another male victim.

Stone is in the City of Denton jail and his bond has been set at $20,000.

Denton police say they are still investigating and are encouraging anyone to come forward with unreported incidents.