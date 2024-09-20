Denton chiropractor accused of sexually assaulting patients

article

The Brief Denton chiropractor Hector Reyes is facing multiple sexual assault charges. Two patients came forward with allegations against Reyes in June 2023. Reyes faces 5 sexual assault charges in connection to the two alleged incidents.



A Denton chiropractor is facing multiple charges after allegedly sexually assaulting his patients.

The allegations against Hector Reyes began in June 2023.

A woman contacted Denton police saying she had been sexually assaulted during her chiropractor's appointment at a business on Lillian Miller Parkway.

Later that month, a second woman said she was sexually assaulted by Reyes during her appointment.

After an investigation by Denton police, the case was put before a Denton County Grand Jury.

They indicted Reyes on five sexual assault charges in connection to the two incidents.

Reyes was arrested at his business on Thursday, Sept. 19.

He was taken to the Denton County Jail where he is being held on $115,000 bond.

Denton police are asking anyone who has not reported similar incidents to call Denton police detectives.