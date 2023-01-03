Former North Texas youth pastor accused of sexually abusing 14 girls to be released from prison next month

A former youth pastor accused of sexually abusing 14 girls at a North Texas mega church is scheduled to be released from prison next month.

Former Denton Bible Church youth pastor Rob Shiflet was the subject of a FOX 4 investigation last October.

Shiflet was sentenced to 33 months in federal prison in 2021 for sexually assaulting two girls on church youth trips.

Denton Bible Church pastor Tommy Nelson, who is also a best-selling author of Christian books, told his congregation last Spring, that he was deceived by Shiflet.

The same day as his address to the congregation the church made available by request a five-page letter summarizing a 10-month-long investigation conducted by a third-party attorney.

It found many failures on the part of Denton Bible Church under Pastor Nelson's leadership.

The parents of a victim tell us they are disappointed by the lack of any action taken by Denton Bible following the FOX 4 report.

Pastor Nelson previously declined FOX 4's request for an interview.

The U.S. Department of Justice notice says Shiflet will reside in Denton.

He will be required to register as a sex offender.