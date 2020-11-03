Democrats hope to flip North Texas seats to regain control of Texas House

Democrats hope to recapture the Texas House on election night — a feat that hasn’t been achieved in nearly two decades.

In their effort to flip nine seats to take over the majority of the House, Texas Democrats have raised a combined $6.7 million in three months while Republicans took in $5.3 million, according to the most recent filings.

There are 10 seats contested in Dallas County, nine seats in Tarrant County, five in Collin County, and four seats in Denton County.

Here are some of the most notable North Texas races that could sway the majority of the House:

House District 66 – West Plano

Matt Shaheen* (R) – 49.61% 39,041

Sharon Hirsch (D) – 49% 38,323

Shawn Jones (L) – 2% 1,324

House District 67 – East Plano

Jeff Leach* (R) – 52% 44,541

Lorenzo Sanchez (D) – 48% 41,742

The GOP just managed to hang on to seats in Collin County in the last election in 2018, thus making them targets for the Democrats this 2020 election. The county has been traditionally red, but an ever-changing demographic could change that.

House District 92 – Hurst-Euless-Bedford

Jeff Cason (R) – 51% 33,906

Jeff Whitfield (D) – 47% 31,523

Brody Mulligan (G) – 2% 1,152

Incumbent Jonathan Stickland is not running for reelection, so it’s anyone’s game. After winning re-election by only two points in 2018, Stickland decided it was time to step away from politics. Jeff Cason is a former Bedford councilman and campaigning as a Christian conservative in the H-E-B-area seat. Jeff Whitfield is an Air Force veteran and grew up in the Mid-Cities and has not held elected office.

House District 108 – Park Cities

Morgan Meyer* (R) – 49% 44,258

Joanna Cattanach (D) – 49% 43,567

Ed Rankin (L) – 2% 1,817

Democrats came very close to picking up this seat in 2018 when incumbent Morgan Meyer won by just 220 votes. Now, in the rematch with Joanna Cattanach, Dems are hoping she will not come up short again.

House District 112 — Garland-Richardson-Rowlett

Brandy Chambers (D) – 49% 29,061

Angie Chen Button* (R) – 49% 28,832

Shane Newsom (L) – 2% 1,302

Angie Chen Button first won this seat in 2008 and has held on to it ever since. This is the second time challenger Brandy Chambers is running for District 12 representative. She narrowly lost in 2018 with 49% of the votes. Shane Newsom is running on the ticket as a Libertarian. He does not have any previous political experience.

