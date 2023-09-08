Man rammed Love Field security gate after crashing into Dallas PD vehicle, police say

Dallas police said a 28-year-old man rammed a security gate at Love Field Airport while trying to evade officers after crashing into a police vehicle Thursday night.

This started at about 9 p.m., when a Dallas PD officer was driving in the 3300 block of Tom Braniff while responding to a call.

According to police, Demetrius Graham-Harris tried to pass the officer, but slammed on his brakes to avoid hitting another car.

Graham-Harris’ vehicle then hit the back of the marked police vehicle.

Police said Graham-Harris then sped away when officers tried to stop his vehicle.

As he tried to evade officers, police said Graham-Harris drove toward Dallas Love Field Airport, where he rammed a security gate near where the car rental agencies are.

"Graham-Harris, at that point, got out of his vehicle and he ran from the officers, but was tased and taken into custody before he was able to make it to the airport property," Dallas PD Sr. Corporal Brian Martinez said.

Graham-Harris was then taken to a hospital to be evaluated. His mug shot has not yet been released because he is still in the hospital.

No officers were injured.

Graham-Harris faces three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer. Police also found he was wanted on a felony family violence warrant out of Dallas County.

There was no visible damage to the fortified security gate on Friday.

This isn't the first time a driver has made a beeline for a security gate at Love Field.

In August 2010, a man took police on an hour-long chase, crashing a pickup truck through a locked chain link fence and driving on to the tarmac.

A police cruiser rammed his vehicle, bringing it a stop.

That driver, Michael Laurence Browne, received more than 22 years in federal prison, and fortifications were added to access points around the airport.

Martinez said it could've turned out worse had the officers not been there to take quick action.

"We're taught in training to keep your head on swivel, right? And this doesn't just apply to us officers, applies to everybody," he said.

An airport spokesperson had no additional comment as this is a criminal matter.