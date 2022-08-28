Deliberations resume Monday for Arlington officer on trial for killing woman while aiming at dog

article

A jury will return to deliberations Monday as they try to decide if a former Arlington police officer is criminally negligent in the fatal shooting of a woman.

Jurors spent three hours reviewing the case against Ravinder Singh on Friday.

In 2019, he responded to a welfare call from someone concerned that Margarita Brooks, who was homeless, may have been unconscious in a grassy area along North Collins Street.

As Singh called to Brooks, bodycam video showed her dog running toward him.

Singh said he feared for his life when he fired three shots.

The dog was not hurt, but one shot struck and killed Brooks.

Jury deliberations continue Monday morning.

