Defense argues Arlington officer’s deadly force was justified

The attorney for a former Arlington police officer who shot and killed a woman defended his use of deadly force.

Former Officer Ravinder Singh killed Margarita Brooks in 2019 during a welfare check.

But she was not his intended target. He was firing at a charging dog and a bullet ricocheted, striking Brooks.

Margarita Brooks

Singh’s attorney hired an independent forensic expert to review the case. That expert testified Friday morning.

"Based on everything we had here, within the totality of circumstances, the environment and the time and distance compression which is huge and human factors, deadly force was the only viable alternative to apply," said Ron Marinelli, a forensic consultant.

Officer Singh’s training supervisor previously told jurors deadly force was not justified, and Singh should have considered other options to subdue the charging dog.

Singh is charged with criminally negligent homicide.

A conviction carries a punishment of up to two years in a state jail.