Deep Ellum shooting: Woman suffers head injury running from gunfire; suspects at large

article

The Brief A woman suffered a head injury while running from gunfire in Deep Ellum early Monday. An altercation between two groups escalated into a gun battle between two cars, damaging multiple parked vehicles. Suspects fled the scene and remain at large as police review surveillance video.



A woman suffered a head injury after running from gunfire in Deep Ellum overnight Sunday, according to police. Suspects involved in the shooting remain at large.

Deep Ellum Shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded to Good Latimer Expressway and Main Street, outside Punch Bowl Social, in Deep Ellum after hearing gunfire around 1:45 a.m. Monday. As officers arrived at the scene, they received a call reporting a woman down in the same area.

Officers found a woman with a head injury and transported her to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition is unknown.

Police believe she fell and struck her head when she was caught in the crossfire. She was walking to her car at the time.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Deep Ellum Shooting( Source: FOX 4 Terry Van Sickle)

The backstory:

Police said two groups had an altercation outside businesses near Main Street and Malcolm X Boulevard in Deep Ellum. The dispute escalated into a gun battle between two cars that sped through the area, spraying gunfire as pedestrians ran for cover.

Multiple cars parked along Good Latimer Expressway were damaged by the gunfire, but no individuals have been reported shot. The suspects fled the scene and remain at large.

Police are investigating the shooting and reviewing surveillance video to identify those involved.

Deep Ellum shooting suspects at large

What we don't know:

The exact number of suspects is unclear, and authorities do not know if the suspects knew each other prior to the shooting.

The identity of the injured woman has not been released. We don't know the full extent of her head injuries.