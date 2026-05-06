Deep Ellum Shootings: Security guard killed, 5 others shot in unrelated incidents

The Brief Violence erupted in the Deep Ellum entertainment district late Tuesday and early Wednesday, resulting in two separate shootings that left one person dead and five others wounded. The first incident, believed to have started as an altercation near Commerce Street, injured five people including several innocent bystanders who are all expected to survive. Just hours later, a 26-year-old security guard was fatally shot at point-blank range while escorting a patron out of the La Tardeada Club on Elm Street.



One man is dead and five other people are wounded following two separate shootings in the Deep Ellum entertainment district late Tuesday and early Wednesday, according to Dallas police.

While the shootings occurred only one block apart, investigators say the incidents do not appear to be connected.

5 injured in Deep Ellum shooting

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Deep Ellum shootings (Terry Van Sickle)

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call near Commerce Street and Malcolm X Boulevard just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police found three victims at the scene; they were transported to a local hospital and are expected to survive.

Two additional victims later arrived at a hospital by private vehicle. Investigators believe those two were also wounded during the same incident and are also expected to survive.

Police said the shooting likely began as an altercation between several people. Some of the victims are believed to be innocent bystanders who were caught in the crossfire. Detectives are currently reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses to determine if the victims knew one another.

Security guard killed at Deep Ellum club

Officers run to second Deep Ellum shooting (Terry Van Sickle)

The other side:

Around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, as officers were processing the first crime scene, witnesses alerted them to a second shooting nearby at the La Tardeada Club in the 2800 block of Elm Street.

Officers found a security guard suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. Police transported him to a nearby hospital in a patrol vehicle, where he later died. Investigators believe the guard was shot at point-blank range while escorting someone out of the club. The victim was 26-years-old.

Police have detained one man and recovered a weapon, though they are still working to confirm if he was the shooter.

Local perspective:

The scenes have since been cleared, but both investigations remain active. Several victims remain hospitalized at Baylor University Medical Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.